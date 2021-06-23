Cancel
NBA

Timberwolves Lose Lottery Pick to the Golden State Warriors

By Jeff Thurn
Information 1000 KSOO
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Tuesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves found themselves once again losing out in the NBA Draft lottery. The Minnesota Timberwolves lost their 2021 draft pick to the Golden State Warriors after the lottery balls settled. As part of the D'Angelo Russel deal, the Golden State Warriors would obtain the Wolves...

ksoo.com
Information 1000 KSOO

Information 1000 KSOO

Sioux Falls, SD
Information 1000 KSOO has the best news coverage for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

