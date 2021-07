Services for Anthony “Tony” Scott Csombok Sr., 58, of Carlsbad, N.M., will be 2 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. Mr. Csombok died June 11 in Troy. He was born June 15, 1962, in Key West, Fla., to Barbara Marmion and Carl Stephen Csombok. He served in the U.S. Army. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland. He was a member of Sunset Church of Christ in New Mexico.