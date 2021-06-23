Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Manufacturers have an answer to higher costs: Pass them on

By Rajesh Singh
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=437iVc_0aco5wfL00
Sears Kenmore washing machines are shown for sale inside a Sears department store in La Jolla, California, U.S., March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

CHICAGO, June 23 (Reuters) - In 2018, Whirlpool Corp (WHR.N) swung to a loss after a tariff-fueled rally in U.S. steel prices drove up its raw-materials costs.

This year, it is paying $1 billion for steel and other materials, but the West Michigan appliance maker is on track to post its highest profit in decades.

The difference? Booming demand, spurred by nearly $6 trillion in pandemic stimulus from Washington - more than the country's World War Two budget - and consumers flush with savings.

With so much money coursing through the economy at a time when the pandemic-induced disruptions have constrained supplies and prevented a buildup in inventories, companies are able to charge higher prices without hurting sales.

Whirlpool has raised prices by as much as 12% this year in various markets to compensate for increased raw-material costs. Many other manufacturers that make goods ranging from heavy equipment to SUVs are using a similar playbook.

It helps explain why corporate profits have soared to the highest level in a decade, even though factories across the United States are starved of components and prices for everything from steel to oil to labor and computer chips are surging.

An analysis by Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) shows S&P 500 (.SPX) companies surpassed analysts' profit expectations in the first quarter by the biggest margin in history even as "inflation" found more mentions on earnings conference calls than at any time since 2011.

"We're in this weird market where there's a shortage of everything," said Stephen Volkmann, an analyst at Jefferies. "When you're in that sort of shortage situation ... you're willing to pay more."

Soaring prices are testing the U.S. Federal Reserve's jobs-first monetary policy as inflation is now projected to exceed its 2% target by a wide margin this year and remain slightly elevated for the next two years. The Fed, however, still attributes the run-up in prices to "transitory" factors.

A SUPPLY-DEMAND MISMATCH

A sharp correction in lumber prices has raised hopes that other commodities would follow a similar trajectory once demand and supply start to rebalance. Raw-materials producers, however, say a roaring economy will keep prices relatively high.

The current economy fulfills, almost too well, the ubiquitous dream of manufacturers - a world in which supply and demand are finely balanced so that prices always stay firm and sales do not collapse.

For manufacturers serving the Big Six appliance categories - washers, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, freezers and ranges and ovens - demand is the strongest in at least 12 years, according to data from the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM).

But it is taking appliance makers at least two to three months to fill new orders because steel, semiconductors and resins are in short supply, said Kevin Messner, head of AHAM's government relations and policy.

Whirlpool's average order backlog is about six to seven weeks, compared with one to two weeks normally. The company did not respond to requests for an interview. But Chief Executive Marc Bitzer told investors in late April that the order backlog would remain elevated because of "unconstrained" consumer demand and restricted access to components.

FEWER DEALS

Data from Goldman Sachs shows the average discount on appliances around Memorial Day weekend this year was just 7%, lower than 19% a year ago. Whirlpool was the least promotional, with discounts of only 2%, down from 9% a year ago, the data showed.

The price cuts are expected to be equally modest for the Fourth of July holiday, according to sales executives at Home Depot (HD.N) and Best Buy (BBY.N) stores in Chicago.

"Prices have gone up and some items are out of stock," said one of the sales executives.

The benefit to corporate profits from what amounts to a double-digit price hike is "fantastic," said David MacGregor, president at Longbow Research LLC.

In the auto industry, too, reduced production due to shortages of semiconductors has resulted in the lowest levels of unsold cars and trucks on dealer lots in years, according to consulting firm AlixPartners.

In response, discounts as a percentage of a vehicle's price were slashed to less than 8% in May from more than 12% in early 2020, AlixPartners said. And the average prices have gone up globally by nearly $1,700 a vehicle, offsetting much of automakers' cost increases.

Tight inventories "allowed this pricing power. It's allowed OEMs (automakers) to move the mix to more profitable vehicles," said Mark Wakefield, co-head of AlixPartners' automotive practice.

Both General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N) have raised their profit outlook - a contrast from 2018 when higher steel prices hurt their earnings.

CONSTRUCTION BOOM DRIVES DEMAND

In the heavy farm and construction machinery industry, companies say customers already are placing orders for next year to try to beat the price and delivery crunch.

Industry sales of construction machines in North America are projected to be up 25% this year. The sales are expected to grow next year as well on the back of a buoyant housing market and higher infrastructure spending.

Stephen Roy, head of sales in the Americas for Volvo AB (VOLVb.ST), says the company is prioritizing orders from customers over those meant to replenish inventories at dealerships. Supply bottlenecks have tripled the lead times for its products.

The company is facing intense cost pressure, but customers have been willing to accept higher prices.

"They seem to be able to pass along price increases to their customers," he told Reuters. "So far, we don't hear any concerns from our customers."

To be sure, not all companies are able to flex their pricing-power muscle.

Take Pennsylvania-based startup Optimus Technologies. The biodiesel engine maker is grappling with higher raw-material costs, but has been unable to fully pass them along to its customers.

Chief Executive Colin Huwyler says his company needs to be cost-competitive to increase its market share. "We have some unique challenges that maybe an OEM manufacturer would not have," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Biodiesel#Infrastructure#Whirlpool Corp#Bank Of America Corp#Spx#Jefferies#Fed#Aham#Goldman Sachs#Home Depot#Longbow Research Llc#Alixpartners#General Motors Co#Ford Motor Co Lrb F N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Rising pay worries Wall Street

NEW YORK – Everyone would like to get paid more, but the worry on Wall Street is there could be too much of a good thing. Wages are going up for workers across many industries as the economy roars out of the recession. And in terms of inflation, which is the bogeyman for investors right now, a big and sustained gain in wages would be even more dangerous than the price spikes already seen for oil and other commodities.
Businessraleighnews.net

Consumer confidence at 16-month high; car, appliance sales up

WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. consumer confidence in June was at its highest level since more than one year ago, as higher inflation concerns were offset by growing labor market optimism and a reopening economy. The Conference Board's survey this week highlighted a steady demand for manufactured goods, such as motor vehicles...
Public HealthArkansas Online

U.S. manufacturing growth ebbs in June

Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed slightly in June, as supply chain problems persist and businesses say they are still struggling to find workers to keep up with demand. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Thursday that its index of manufacturing activity ticked down in June to a reading of 60.6 from 61.2 in May.
DrinksFOXBusiness

Food and beverage giants sound inflation alarm

Major food and beverage producers are sounding the alarm on higher prices coming later this year. The warning deals another blow to consumers who are already grappling with the biggest annual price increase in 13 years. "We would anticipate prices going up," General Mills CEO Jeffrey Harmening said on the...
RestaurantsArkansas Online

Inflation on menu as restaurants pass on soaring food, labor costs

U.S. restaurants, faced with higher food and labor costs, are raising menu prices at a much faster pace than historical rates, trying to preserve profits after an arduous year. From local restaurants to national chains like Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., owners have raised prices by as much as 5% in...
EconomyFOXBusiness

New auto sales, prices rise as chip shortage cuts US supply

U.S. consumers continued to spend wildly on new automobiles in the second quarter, pushing sales up 50.2% over last year despite tight dealer inventories and record high prices. Automakers sold about 4.43 million vehicles from April through June, a figure 0.4% lower than in 2019, the last normal year before...
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

Semiconductor shortage having an impact on manufacturers, workers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Local automotive companies are battling the strain of microchip shortages. Employees are losing work, And thousands of cars remain parked as they cannot be completed without the chips. The shortage has lasted for months now, causing some local plants to shut down. U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin...
Restaurantsmanhattan-institute.org

Restaurants Can Solve Their Staffing Crisis, but Higher Pay Alone Isn’t the Answer

Restaurant owners must create environments where employees can learn new skills and grow. As the pandemic recedes and the country comes back to life, Americans are lining up to return to restaurants. The only problem is that workers aren’t. The restaurant industry and other hospitality and service industries, which were among the hardest hit by COVID-19 and the resultant lockdowns, are facing a critical labor shortage.
BusinessQuad Cities Onlines

MARK-TO-MARKET: Consumer confidence sets post-pandemic high

Over the past 16 months, consumer confidence has tracked the general ebb-and-flow of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March and April of 2020, consumer optimism cratered. But the vaccine-fueled reopening of the American economy has sent consumer confidence to a new post-pandemic high. For Wall Street, consumer confidence goes beyond shoppers...
Technologymyvehicle.ie

Chip shortage is having major consequences for car manufacturing

A global semiconductor chip shortage is driving up demand and car prices. Demand for chips is outstripping supply. This shortage is creating delivery backlogs for new vehicles and it may be some time in 2022, possibly January or February before the situation is resolved. The situation has been getting worse...
Public HealthAustin American-Statesman

Economy added 850K jobs in June, and unemployment rose to 5.9% as COVID cases declined, states lifted restrictions, vaccinations rose

Despite widespread worker shortages, U.S. hiring accelerated in June as employers added 850,000 jobs amid declining COVID-19 cases, a reopening economy and increasing vaccinations. The unemployment rate, which is calculated from a different survey of households, ticked up from 5.8% to 5.9%, the Labor Department said Friday. Economists had estimated...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Arm CEO says Nvidia merger better than going public

July 2 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp's (NVDA.O) proposed $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd would better support the creation of UK technology jobs than the SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) unit becoming a standalone public company once again, Arm's chief executive said on Friday. "We contemplated an IPO but determined that...
EconomyCNBC

Ford's June sales decline by 26.9% as company misses second-quarter expectations

Ford's June and second-quarter sales were below analyst expectations as a global shortage of semiconductor chips caused significant production cuts and inventory constraints. Ford sold 475,327 vehicles during the second quarter, a 9.6% increase from a year earlier when the coronavirus pandemic caused Americans to shelter in place. For June,...
Metal Miningkitco.com

Metals Focus are noticing higher costs for gold miners

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - The World Gold Council (WGC) has released a report highlighting the fact that the cost...
RetailRetail Wire

Does retail have an answer for its jobs problem?

More retail workers quit their jobs in April than in any single month since the Labor Department started tracking the industry’s job numbers going back more than 20 years. This follows a year that saw a record number of layoffs and furloughs as a result of the havoc wrought on retailers by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.