Loki confirms its darkest fan theory in episode 3 reveal
Called it. A Loki fan theory that’s been doing the rounds on social media has been confirmed in the latest episode of the Marvel Disney Plus series. While fan theories can range from the realistic but ultimately fruitless (Mephisto, anyone?) to the absurd, a recent suggestion that TVA agents are all mind-wiped Variants who strayed too far from the Sacred Timeline has proven correct. That is, according to Lady Loki, AKA Sylvie.www.gamesradar.com