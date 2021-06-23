Loki confirms its darkest fan theory in episode 3 reveal

The third episode of Marvel Studios' Loki debuted on Disney+ on Wednesday, and the installment definitely left fans with a lot to take in. While the episode veered from a lot of the main storyline of the season — with most of the episode taking place outside of the Time Variance Authority — there still were some meaningful twists and turns across the episode. That was especially the case for one aspect of the TVA itself, which completely changes the way viewers are going to look at the group. Major spoilers for Episode 3 of Loki, "Lamentis", below! Only look if you want to know!