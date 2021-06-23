Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Loki confirms its darkest fan theory in episode 3 reveal

By Bradley Russell
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Called it. A Loki fan theory that’s been doing the rounds on social media has been confirmed in the latest episode of the Marvel Disney Plus series. While fan theories can range from the realistic but ultimately fruitless (Mephisto, anyone?) to the absurd, a recent suggestion that TVA agents are all mind-wiped Variants who strayed too far from the Sacred Timeline has proven correct. That is, according to Lady Loki, AKA Sylvie.

www.gamesradar.com
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Marvel Disney Plus#Tva#The Time Keepers#Lamentis#Mcu#Jrpg#Warzone#Opm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Anime
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Star Wars
Related
TV Seriesthepostathens.com

TV Review: 'Loki' continues to be great in its second episode

This is quite possibly the most plot and exposition-heavy episode of any Marvel series to date. Because of this, it could be easy for the pacing of Loki to slow down considerably; somehow, that’s not the case at all. From the get-go, this episode throws you right into the action....
TV SeriesElite Daily

This Loki Easter Egg Has Fans Convinced Of A Major Theory

Loki may have revealed what the show’s villain looks like in Episode 2, but there’s still a ton of mystery surrounding the powerful, time-traveling variant. For one thing, fans still aren’t exactly sure of this variant’s identity, not to mention the fact that her motives are entirely unclear. However, eagle-eyed fans picked up on a tiny detail at the end of the episode that — along with a split-second shot from the trailer — may indicate the Loki variant is after the Soul Stone on Vormir. As any Marvel fan who watched Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame knows, that could majorly shake things up within the universe if the theory turns out to be true.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Episode 3 Makes a Big Reveal About the TVA

The third episode of Marvel Studios' Loki debuted on Disney+ on Wednesday, and the installment definitely left fans with a lot to take in. While the episode veered from a lot of the main storyline of the season — with most of the episode taking place outside of the Time Variance Authority — there still were some meaningful twists and turns across the episode. That was especially the case for one aspect of the TVA itself, which completely changes the way viewers are going to look at the group. Major spoilers for Episode 3 of Loki, "Lamentis", below! Only look if you want to know!
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

What is Loki’s Sexuality in Episode 3 of ‘Loki’?

What is Loki’s Sexuality in Episode 3 of ‘Loki’?. In episode 3 of the Disney+ series Loki, Tom Hiddleston and what we believed was Lady Loki (Sophia Di Martino) teamed up for survival, and the two had an informative heart-to-heart along the way. Many previously unknown truths about the characters...
TV SeriesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Marvel’s ‘Loki,’ explained: An episode-by-episode guide

The god of mischief takes off on a mysterious time adventure in “Loki,” the third Disney+ original series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starring Tom Hiddleston as Loki, the six-episode series, from director Kate Herron and head writer Michael Waldron, picks up on a loose end created by the Avengers during their quest to save the universe in “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). The film saw the heroes accidentally provide the captured Loki a magical means of escape during a visit to their past.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Loki’s director confirms production of its first season has ended

Kate Herron, director of Disney Plus’ Loki, has announced that has put the finishing touches on the last episode of the series’ first season. Despite the fact that only two episodes have been broadcast, Loki has already established itself as a success, achieving highest viewership of all Disney + original series to date, including non-Marvel properties like The Mandalorian.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Loki Episode 3 Review: Lamentis

This review contains spoilers for Marvel’s Loki episode 3. The third episode of Marvel’s Loki, “Lamentis”, threw our main man and the Variant he’s been chasing into a deadly situation from which there ultimately appeared to be no escape. It also made Loki canonically bisexual in the MCU and opened up a can of TVA worms that will keep us wondering about the true nature and identity of the Time-Keepers for a while longer.
TV SeriesIGN

Marvel’s Loki Episode 4 Could Reveal a Massive Conspiracy in the TVA

Warning: This piece contains spoilers for Marvel’s Loki. Marvel’s Loki episode 3 takes you to a different planet and focuses more on building a working relationship between the two variants and sets up some intriguing possibilities for where the show goes with Loki episode 4. Although this episode has much...
TV Seriesallears.net

The Newest Episode of ‘Loki’ is Now on Disney+!

Loki has been blowing our minds since it premiered two weeks ago. We’ve found hidden details in the episodes, took a deep dive into characters, and even saw Loki in his new costume out in Disneyland! The series is doing great so far – it became the number one show for Disney+ in just seven days. And it’s Wednesday, so you know what that means…
TV SeriesElite Daily

Loki All But Confirmed A Huge (And Hilarious) Fan Theory About Mobius

One of Loki’s chief delights was the introduction of the Time Variance Authority. The 1970s era bureaucratic insanity, known as the TVA, monitors the Sacred Timeline. It is so efficient in applying red tape it took the God of Mischief and had him in button-downs and skinny ties doing mindless training videos in record time. But as fans learned in the show’s third episode, that’s not because Loki always secretly yearned for middle management. It’s because that’s what they do. That’s led fans to this Loki theory about Mobius and jet skis, which seems to be more plausible by the miss minute.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Loki's Sophia Di Martino Weighs In On Enchantress Theories After The Big Name Reveal

When Loki's second episode included "Lady Loki's" name as Sylvie in its end credits, some MCU fans really thought they cracked the code on the character. Just when some had their theories that the character was actually Sylvie Lushton's Enchantress of Marvel Comics fame, however, the third episode seemingly complicated things when Sylvie willingly revealed her name like it was no big deal, which seems to indicate that there has to be a lot more to the story. Needless to say, plenty of fans have theories about Enchantress and Lady Loki possibilities, but what does actress Sophia Di Martino have to say?
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

The AVT and the series “Loki” would confirm this theory about Ant-Man 2

According to a theory shared on TikTok, Marvel’s TVA is located in a city located in the Quantum Realm, and has already been shown in the MCU through the Ant-Man and the Wasp movie, precisely in the Quantum Realm, where the time and space are not what they seem. Since TVA and the Quantum Realm share this same characteristic, fans believe they share the same place.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Fans Are Obsessed With Sylvie After This Week’s Episode

Much like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before it, we’re now halfway through Loki and there’s no way of guessing where the story is going to end up heading. This week’s episode was a huge deviation from the first two, acting largely as a character-driven two-hander between Tom Hiddleston’s title hero and Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie, who may or may not be the variant she’s been labeled as by the TVA.
Behind Viral VideosComicBook

Loki: Marvel Fan Theory About Miss Minutes' Thor Connection Goes Viral On TikTok

Marvel's Loki has introduced us to the Time Variance Authority that polices divergent timelines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - including the TVA's animated mascot, Miss Minutes. However, one Marvel fan was taking a look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe saga, and noticed something startling: a character who looks conspicuously like Miss Minutes has actually shown up in the MCU before! Natalie Portman's Jane Foster is scene wearing a tee-shirt with a cartoon sun character on it - a character who looks just like Miss Minutes. When the fan posted a video about it to TikTok, the Loki - Thor connection quickly went viral!
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

“Lamentis:” A Narrative-Shifting Twist Is Revealed In The Third Episode Of ‘Loki’

If you haven’t watched the latest episode of Disney+’s Loki, you missed a magnificent twist that changes all we have learned about the Time Variance Authority (TVA) thus far. According to Esquire, the third episode, entitled “Lamentis,” found Loki uniquely teaming up with the Loki variant, Sylvie (Sohpia Di Martino). As they journeyed to a new nexus event, Loki’s female companion divulged a hidden secret about the mysterious organization.