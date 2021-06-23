An Inside Look at Silversea Cruises’ New Luxury Ships

Aside from the freighters, this may be the biggest vessel on the Great Lakes. The magnificent 209' international luxury yacht 'Scout' is in Michigan waters. Billionaire James Berwind and his partner Kevin Clark began making sketches on a napkin of a ship designed to be a semi-permanent base from which they could explore the world. A few years and $85 million later, they set sail on their dream voyage. With a helicopter pad and a hot tub with a swim-up bar, this boat just might be nicer than your house.