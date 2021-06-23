Cancel
Boats & Watercrafts

An Inside Look at Silversea Cruises’ New Luxury Ships

TravelPulse
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilversea Cruises recently resumed ultra-luxury cruising with its two new ships. The Silver Moon set sail from Athens, Greece on June 18, and the Silver Origin sailed from San Cristobal in the Galápagos archipelago. “With the maiden voyages of these two beautiful ships, we welcome guests to rediscover exotic destinations, cultures and cuisines in our trademark level of comfort, with impeccable personalized service,” said Silversea’s President and CEO, Roberto Martinoli.

