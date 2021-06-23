Cancel
Temple, TX

Kenneth Wayne Kunkel, 75, of Temple died June 16

 12 days ago

No services are planned for Kenneth Wayne Kunkel, 75, of Temple. Mr. Kunkel died June 16 at his residence. He was born Nov. 20, 1945, in Fresno, Calif., to Gilbert and Lois Cason Kunkel. He graduated from Academy High School in 1963. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He attended the University of Texas. He married Linda Harper in November 1966. He worked for BNSF Railway. He was a member of Little River United Methodist Church, the American Quarter Horse Association and the American Paint Horse Association.

