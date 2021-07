Amazon Prime Day is into its second day, and though some deals have started to sell out, other Prime Day gaming deals are going strong, including a ton of discounts on games for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Series X|S. From Amazon to competing retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, there are a lot of great game discounts still available, including first-party Switch games and next-gen titles (don't worry, PC players, the Steam Summer Sale reportedly kicks off later this week). Check out the best Prime Day game deals below, and for more, see our guide to the best Prime Day deals available on Tuesday.