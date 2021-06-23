Shutterstock nabs LIFE magazine photo archive from Getty
Published regularly from 1883 to 2000, LIFE magazine was a general interest news magazine that was dominated by its world-class photography. From theaters of war to Hollywood red carpets, LIFE published what became some of the most famous images of all time, from some of the century's greatest photojournalists, including Dorothea Lange, Alfred Eisenstaedt, Margaret Bourke-White, Andreas Feininger, John Dominis, Nina Leen, and Gjon Mili.