On The Market: 4-bedroom Rockford home includes movie theater, exercise room and pool

Rockford Register-Star
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDescription: This Rockford home is situated on more than an acre of land and offers plenty of indoor and outdoor amenities. The grand foyer greets guests with a 20-foot ceiling and hardwood floors. The home has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one-half bathroom. The main bedroom features hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. The kitchen includes a center island, granite countertops, tile floors, soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a slider door to a deck overlooking the fenced yard. The indoor amenities include a movie theatre and exercise room. Outside the home comes equipped with an in-ground pool, patio and hot tub.

