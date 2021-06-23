Technical Tidbits 6/23: Georgia Tech Football garners preseason accolades

Former Georgia Tech basketball star Moses Wright is looking to work his way into the highest level of basketball: the NBA. The 2021 ACC Player of the Year is currently in Chicago at the NBA Draft Combine, where 69 players are working through drills and scrimmages throughout the week in front of various NBA coaches and front office personnel. In his first scrimmage, Wright put up some great numbers. Wright was second on his team with 14 points and tied for second in rebounds with five. If Wright keeps the play consistently strong, he’ll definitely turn some heads at the combine. They should already know how much his work ethic sets him apart, not many people go from zero-star recruit to ACC Player of the Year in four seasons. Keep it up, Moses!