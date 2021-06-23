Cancel
Technical Tidbits 6/23: Georgia Tech Football garners preseason accolades

By Jake Patterson
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Georgia Tech Football team are clearly turning heads with their potential for great performances this coming season. A grand total of seven players were named to Phil Steele’s preseason All-ACC lists that came out this week. Star running back Jahmyr Gibbs was on two teams: he was first-team as a RB and third-team as a kick returner. LB Quez Jackson, OL Ryan Johnson, LS Cade Long, and DB Juanyeh Thomas joined Gibbs as members of the preseason All-ACC third team. Two Jackets rounded out the accolades, DL Jordan Domineck and LB Ayinde Eley are on the fourth team. This is the most promising year of Geoff Collins’ young Tech head coaching career, so he’s going to be doing all he can to take advantage of the team’s experience and talent.

