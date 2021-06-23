Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

FTB: Toronto wins fourth pick in Draft Lottery

By HardevLad
pensionplanpuppets.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt might not be the Leafs, but Toronto can celebrate a Draft Lottery win as the Raptors moved up from 7th to 4th in the 2021 NBA Draft. After a season looking to the future, the team has a chance to pick-up a top talent moving forward. Raptors HQ, the...

www.pensionplanpuppets.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Dubas
Person
Sean Fitzgerald
Person
Jim Benning
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Masai Ujiri
Person
Henrik Sedin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Draft Lottery#Leafs#Nba Draft#Raptors Hq#Sbn#Jalen Green#Gm#Nyislanders#Nhl#The Vancouver Canucks#Hockey Operations#Special Advisors#The G M Details#Canucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lottery
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves lose draft pick to Warriors in Lottery

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost their draft pick to the Golden State Warriors in the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery. The Golden State Warriors will pick seventh as a part of the Andrew Wiggins-D’Angelo Russell trade agreed upon prior to the 2020 NBA Trade Deadline. The Minnesota Timberwolves had the 6th-best odds...
NBASporting News

NBA Soundsystem: Who will win the NBA Draft Lottery?

On this edition of NBA Soundsystem, NBA.com's Carlan Gay and Scott Rafferty explore the potential outcomes of the NBA Draft Lottery. They'll also discuss which draft prospect they're most excited to see play in the NBA. They'll also talk about the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 7 triumph over the Brooklyn Nets....
NHLSports Illustrated

Adam Fox's Norris Win a Sign of Good Things to Come for Rangers

Rangers fans, are you guys tired of hearing how terrible your team has played over the past few seasons?. That's going to change soon. With Adam Fox winning the Norris Trophy as an NHL sophomore, he has quickly established him as a force nobody wants to deal with. That comes at the expense of Carolina and Calgary, who missed out on having the league's top defender after he couldn't come to terms with either team. But in New York, it's a start of good things to come for one of the brightest franchises in the league – even if the situation doesn't look too appealing right now.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Canucks: Is Travis Green the right head coach?

Despite a poor 23-29-4 record to finish the 2020-21 season, whilst being hailed as Canada’s basement dwellers after finishing 7th in the North Division, it appears that the Vancouver Canucks still strongly believe in head coach Travis Green. Specifically, current under-fire General Manager Jim Benning, who has been the topic...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Sandin Poised for Breakout Season in 2021-22

When Rasmus Sandin was still available mid-way through the first round of the 2018 NHL draft, he wasn’t sure how things were going to play out. The Toronto Maple Leafs at #25 he knew would be interested, but little did he know they would make him sweat it out. General manager Kyle Dubas had a chance to select him initially but ended up moving down to #29 to acquire an additional third-round pick from the St Louis Blues. A few selections later, Sandin was still on the board, and the rest is history.
NHLBleacher Report

Top Trades, Landing Spots for the Flames' Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau

These are frustrating times for fans of the Calgary Flames. Not only has the team won just one championship since relocating from Atlanta in 1980, but recent years have been particularly fruitless, yielding a single official playoff series victory since a Game 7 loss to the Tampa Bay Lighting in the Stanley Cup Final 17 years ago.
NHLYardbarker

Canucks’ 2020-21 Season Report Card: Tyler Motte

Tyler Motte dealt with injuries throughout the 2020-21 season, however, when he was healthy, he played an important role for the Vancouver Canucks. Whether it was in his ability to successfully kill penalties, his extremely physical play, or chipping in offensive production behind the Canucks’ top scorers, he played a noticeable role for Vancouver during the 2020-21 season.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Andersen, Hyman & Confusing Information

In this editon of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll comment on what seems to be confusing information about two of the team’s unrestricted free agents – Frederik Andersen and Zach Hyman. If you’re a fan of the team and want to know where these players will land next season – and what Maple Leafs’ fan doesn’t – the information can be confounding. Even the hockey pundits can’t agree on what the rumors mean.
NHLSports Illustrated

Would Seattle be a Good Fit for Duncan Keith?

After 16 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, could Duncan Keith be about to join the NHL's newest franchise?. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman tweeted the Blackhawks were working on a potential trade for Keith. The 37-year-old defenseman hopes to be moved to the Pacific Northwest or Western Canada to be closer to his son in Penticton, B.C. The Score's Josh Wegman included the Seattle Kraken among the possible destinations.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs Should Target Brandon Saad in Free Agency

After another season of thinking they finally did it right, the Toronto Maple Leafs suffered yet another embarassing loss to end their 2021 playoff run. How many times have you seen that sentence written? The Maple Leafs and their fans should be veterans to the offseason process at this point. But this year, the difference is that they’re left questioning what they even need to add to make the roster better.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Part 3 of draft analysis, plus notes on Boeser, Rafferty and Duncan Keith

July 1 felt really weird to me this year. As I was taking advantage of Vancouver's cloudy skies and cooler temperatures to do some errands on Thursday morning, I kept thinking about how, in a normal year, I'd be glued to the TV, watching and analyzing the free-agent frenzy. This...
NHLYardbarker

Should the Flyers Take a Chance And Trade For Nate Schmidt?

Stop if you’ve heard this before, but the Flyers are in desperate need of some help when it comes to the blueline. The Flyers gave up the most goals in the NHL this past season. This coming off the heels of a 2019/20 campaign where they allowed the seventh-least amount of goals per game in the NHL. A drastic shift in performance that cannot go unaddressed yet again. Lucky for the Flyers, this offseason is flush with free agents and players on the trade block that could help them solidify the back end.
NHLLA Kings Insider

Kings Seasons In Review – Alex Iafallo

NHL Statline – 55 games played, 13 goals, 17 assists, -8 rating, 4 penalty minutes. Possession Metrics (Relative To Without) – CF% – 51.9% (+5.0%), SCF% – 48.4% (+4.1%), HDCF% – 50.6% (+6.4%) Iafallo has been a sound possession player, pretty much throughout the entirety of his professional career to...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

West Notes: Kaprizov, Fiala, Pettersson, Harvey

There’s been a fair amount of news breaking in the Western Conference lately. Whether it’s Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ and Joel Eriksson Ek’s eight-year extensions, the Viktor Arvidsson trade, or the Duncan Keith drama, this past week has given fans of Western teams more than enough to chew on. That hasn’t changed today, as there have been many tidbits of information floating around the hockey sphere. Following up on some extensive rumors from last month, NHL.com independent correspondent Jessi Pierce reports that the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov are set to resume contract negotiations next week. Minnesota and general manager Bill Guerin come into this set of negotiations with a much better idea of their salary cap situation after devoting $5.25MM per season to Eriksson Ek on Friday. With some more cost certainty in hand, Guerin can come forward with some more solid offers to Kaprizov and his agent to give him a more realistic idea of their options. Guerin, who is “confident [they’ll] get a deal done at some point,” now has just $16.8MM in space to offer to Kaprizov, Kevin Fiala, and any other free agents he’ll sign to fill out the roster.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Tristan Lennox – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

NHL Central Scouting: 3rd (amongst NA goaltenders) Undoubtedly a name to keep an eye on during the 2021 NHL Draft, Tristan Lennox is a classic case of someone possessing the raw talent to become a bona fide NHL starter, but is in need of some development and guidance to help him get there.