Happy Sunday, and happy Father’s Day, everyone. The Red Sox are looking to finish up their three-game set in Kansas City with a victory for both the game and the series, and they’ll have Nathan Eovaldi on the mound to take on Mike Minor. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET. Meanwhile, there is also NBA playoff action including a Game Seven between the Sixers and Hawks tonight as well as some NHL playoff action, College World Series, Euro Cup, and the US Open for a busy Sunday. Use this space to discuss whatever you’d like. As always, just be nice to each other.