It was virtually everything one could ask for in a tank destroyer: a long, powerful main gun, a steeply sloped hull, and it packed potent armor-piercing ammunition. During the Second World War, the British Army’s standard-issue antitank gun was the Ordnance Quick-Firing 6-pounder, also known simply as the 6 pounder. Though the gun was sufficient to take on most German armored vehicles during the early years of the war, the gun quickly became obsolete thanks to the ever better-protected tanks fielded by Nazi Germany.