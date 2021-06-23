Trey Phills is a basketball player like his late dad. He’s also launching a new gym app

Ranking the 10 best college basketball players that played for their dads in college. Which son had the best career playing for pops?. What’s tougher? Playing for your dad or coaching your kid? I never played for my dad but I have coached my kids. My daughter will tell you that she was an all-star catcher in spite of and not because of her youth coach. I knew it was time for her to play for someone else when at the first Juniors practice at the age of 13, she pointed at me and said “you know I’m not going to listen to you, right?” God bless the coaches on this list.