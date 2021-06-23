Cancel
Hudson woman wrote essay about grace before her death in Grand Canyon

beaconjournal.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Meder's life was rooted in the church and faith, and her views on grace were published the day before she died of apparent heat injury on Sunday. Meder, an active member of St. Mary Parish in Hudson, taught religion and was an assistant teacher at the parish school in addition to serving in the wedding coordinators ministry, according to her profile on the parish website. Her profile states that after graduating from Notre Dame College with a bachelor's degree in communications, she had previously served as a program coordinator for the office of evangelization with the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland.

www.beaconjournal.com
Christ
