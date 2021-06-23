That’s So Savannah: Who was Florence Martus, the woman behind the Waving Girl statue?
For many kind-hearted people the impulse to throw a friendly wave to passing ships is pretty strong, but one local Savannah woman made it her unofficial lifelong duty. Florence Martus was known to Savannahians and sailors around the world as the waving girl. For much of her life, Florence was the first person ships saw when they entered the harbor, making her essentially the Hostess City’s patron saint of southern hospitality.www.savannahnow.com