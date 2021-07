I start off my mornings with chocolate coffee. One tablespoon Swiss Miss hot chocolate with marshmallows, one teaspoon sugar free creamer, and one teaspoon freeze dried coffee. It is always the same. Sitting down with my 16 oz transparent cobalt blue coffee mug, our cat Baylie comes in from whereever she has been, and sits on my lap. It is around 5:30 a.m. My morning quiet time. I pick up my phone and check my messages, and then take a photo of the day's devotional from a book called "Springs in the Valley", by Mrs. Charles Cowman. I post the devotional photos plus a really cool picture which I have taken off the internet. I put these photos into a special page contained in my Facebook page domain called "Springs in the Valley". Once a week I also post Joes Roseau Times Region Column from the week before. Facebook has been a really good platform for us. It has been a place where we have been able to share our life. There are a few people who I text on a daily basis, with photos, and encouragement. My mornings are usually straight forward...always the same. I usually go with a plan which is tried and true through experience. I learned years ago it is good to have a plan.