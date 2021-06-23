It’s more than a sports rivalry. Boston and Philly share DNA as the country’s most historic cities. But only one has shown the will and vision to be an innovative 21st century leader
No two cities loom as large in America’s historical iconography as Philadelphia and Boston. As colonial seats of commerce and culture, then as crucibles of revolution and cradles of new world democracy, these two towns on our nation’s eastern seaboard offer a litany of American firsts: long before the eponymous Massacre and Tea Party, from Boston emerged America’s oldest institution of higher learning (Harvard University) and its first public school (Boys Latin), not to mention famous Philadelphian Benjamin Franklin.thephiladelphiacitizen.org