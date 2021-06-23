Cancel
East Hampton, NY

Democrats Reject Challengers in East Hampton Primary

By Christopher Walsh
East Hampton Star
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc is the apparent winner in Tuesday’s Democratic Party primary election, holding off a challenge from Councilman Jeff Bragman. Mr. Van Scoyoc’s running mates, Councilwoman Kathee Burke-Gonzalez and Cate Rogers, chairwoman of the East Hampton Democratic Committee, are also the winners in the three-way race for the Democratic Party nomination for town board on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.

