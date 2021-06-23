Democrats Reject Challengers in East Hampton Primary
East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc is the apparent winner in Tuesday’s Democratic Party primary election, holding off a challenge from Councilman Jeff Bragman. Mr. Van Scoyoc’s running mates, Councilwoman Kathee Burke-Gonzalez and Cate Rogers, chairwoman of the East Hampton Democratic Committee, are also the winners in the three-way race for the Democratic Party nomination for town board on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.www.easthamptonstar.com