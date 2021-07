In Northern Thailand, a beautiful movement is growing. Since the 1990’s, Elephant Nature Park has been providing a sanctuary to elephants rescued from street begging, logging, and various tourism based activities. And it’s about time someone did it! Elephants have been on the decline over the past decades; there are only about 500,000 African elephants left, while lower then 30,000 Asian elephants are still in existence! That’s a little bit of a problem, wouldn’t you say?