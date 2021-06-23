Cancel
3D Systems (DDD) Surges 27.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 12 days ago

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) DDD shares soared 27.7% in the last trading session to close at $36.87. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 3.5% gain over the past four weeks. The upswing came after...

www.investing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
3d Systems#3d Printers#3d Printing#Ddd#Stock Price
