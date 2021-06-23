3D Systems (DDD) Surges 27.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. As reported by GTT Communications, Inc. (the "Company") in its prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Company has been unable to file on a timely basis its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 (the "Q2 2020 Form 10-Q") and September 30, 2020 (the "Q3 2020 Form 10-Q"), its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the "2020 Form 10-K") and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Q1 2021 Form 10-Q" and, collectively with the Q2 2020 Form 10-Q, the Q3 2020 Form 10-Q and the 2020 Form 10-K, the "Delayed Filings"). In addition, as further described in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on December 22, 2020, in connection with the Company's previously disclosed review of certain accounting issues (the "Review"), the Company's board of directors concluded that the Company's previously issued consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017, each of the quarters during the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (the "Non-Reliance Periods") and certain related disclosures should no longer be relied upon. The Company is preparing restated financial statements relating to the Non-Reliance Periods (the "Restated Financial Statements"), which Restated Financial Statements, as well as financial statements for periods after the Non-Reliance Periods, will be needed to produce the Delayed Filings.