Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Savor the season with strawberry and cheese bruschetta

By Gretchen McKay
Boston Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there anything more wonderful than strawberry season?. If you’re like me, the race is on to eat and preserve as many of these sweet and luscious berries as possible in the coming weeks. Because they’re sweet, strawberries lend themselves toward dessert. Shortcake is a given, along with strawberry crisp,...

www.bostonherald.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strawberries#Cheese#Bruschetta#Hot Oil#Food Drink#Tribune News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesksl.com

Italian Zucchini and Tomato Bruschetta Bake

Bring a taste of Italy to your summer table with this bruschetta bake!. Got loads of zucchini? Tons of tomatoes? Put them all to good use in this Italian bruschetta bake! It’s perfect for dinner, or as an upscale pot luck dish for your next barbecue. Elena Davis shares the...
Recipesrecipes.net

Cottage Cheese Pie Recipe

This cottage cheese pie is smooth, cheesy, slightly sweet, and comforting to eat! Its luscious cottage cheese filling is baked to golden brown perfection on a buttery pie crust. The nutmeg on top adds an interesting warm earthy taste. It goes well with a side of coffee or tea and this grilled vegetable salad. If you’re craving something creamy and also something new, this recipe is a must-try.
Recipesrecipes.net

Cheese-Stuffed Burgers Recipe

These cheese-stuffed burgers are moist and juicy and served with roasted red pepper sauce. You can even make the patties a day ahead!. Heat grill to medium-high. In a large bowl, gently fold together beef, Worcestershire sauce, 1 tablespoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper. Form into 8 equal-size mounds. Shape...
RecipesConnecticut Post

The Best Cheese for Cheeseburgers, Period

That Cheese Plate is a column by Marissa Mullen—cookbook author, photographer, and Food52's Resident Cheese Plater. With Marissa's expertise all things cheddar, comté, and crudité—plus tips for how to make it all look extra special, using stuff you probably have on hand—we'll be crafting our own cheesy masterpieces without a hitch. This month, Marissa is sharing her thoughts on the best possible cheese to melt on a burger, inspired by the Absolute Best Tests column.
RecipesAlbert Lea Tribune

Savor: Louisiana Style Oxtail Creole Gumbo

Brown the oxtails on all sides in hot oil; transfer to large crockpot. Tie spices together with wine and place in pot on top of oxtails. Pour beef broth, liquid smoke over oxtails and cook on high in slow cooker for 6 to 8 hours. Remove oxtails and allow meat...
Recipestwopeasandtheirpod.com

Strawberry Galette

Everyone knows that cookies are my all-time favorite dessert. I also love a good brownie or blondie, BUT my heart has a soft spot for fruit galettes. I am really not a huge pie person, but I will take a fruit galette any day of the week. Sign me up!
Richmond, VAWTVR-TV

Chef CoCo’s Grilled Summer Squash Bruschetta

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Sequoia “Coco” Ross visits our show with a summer recipe bursting with flavor; Grilled Summer Squash Bruschetta. For more information on Chef CocCo’s baking company, Favour Cookie Company, visit her website. DIRECTIONS. ∙ Squash. ∙ 3 medium summer squash. ∙ 1/2 red onion, sliced. ∙ 1/2...
RecipesLancaster Farming

Velveeta Cheese

Heat milk to 140 F. Remove from heat and add citric acid. Stir gently until separated. Drain off whey. To the curds, add baking soda. Heat butter and milk. Add curds. Stir over low heat until melted. Add seasonings. Pour into loaf pan. Refrigerate. When this is fresh, it is...
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Watermelon and Tomato Bruschetta

Watermelon and tomato bruschetta is a delightfully refreshing twist on the kind you’ve been making up until now. Garlic, basil, and pecorino cheese work perfectly with the crisp and unexpected sweetness of the melon. Adapted from James Briscione and Brooke Parkhurst | Flavor for All | Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2020.
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Shrimp Fajita Pasta Salad

I’m absolutely in love with this Shrimp Fajita Pasta Salad! I’m always on the hunt for new and unique spins on classic dishes, and this recipe hit the nail on the head. There’s pasta, of course, but paired with shrimp, corn, onions, fajita seasoning, and a perfectly tart and earthy sauce, it’s unlike any salad I’ve ever had before. Go ahead and see how it all comes together in the video below!
Lake Oswego, ORPosted by
Michelle Jaqua

Strawberry Season is Almost Over! Here's a Great Way You Can Use Your Bounty

Handful of StrawberriesPhoto by Artur Rutkowski on Unsplash. I have a medium-sized area in my garden that I've dedicated to growing strawberries. Nothing beats home-grown strawberries, yummm! Every year, I pick strawberries once or twice a day for at least a week. My strawberry patch can produce over 6lbs of fruit. Even with all of those red, luscious berries, it's not easy to eat that much raw food. So, what's a girl to do? Make strawberry jam, of course.
Recipesgon.com

Wild In The Kitchen: Chicken Fried Venison Steak

I was served this dish while hunting in Texas about 20 years ago. It has been a favorite recipe of mine ever since. Pound tenderloins flat with meat hammer. Place 2 cups of flour in a bowl. In a separate bowl, stir together the baking powder, baking soda and salt and pepper to taste. Add 1 1/4 cups buttermilk, beaten egg, Tabasco and garlic powder. Dredge each steak first in the flour, then in the batter, and again in the flour. Heat the oil in a cast-iron skillet to 325 degrees. Fry the steaks to golden brown, flipping once. Place fried steaks on paper towels. Make the gravy by draining the fat from the skillet, leaving 1/4 cup of oil and the remnants. Return the skillet to medium-low heat. Whisk the remaining flour into the oil. Stir in the remaining buttermilk, raise the heat to medium, and bring the gravy to a simmer. Cook until thick. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon the gravy over the steaks to serve. Great with mashed potatoes.
RecipesPosted by
Real Health

Apricot Chicken

I adore apricots. I wait all summer for them to arrive so that I can bite into them or cook them into the more usual pies and desserts. Dessert aside; apricots have a tart sweetness that makes them a perfect accompaniment to meat too, particularly chicken. This easy Apricot Chicken recipe has a distinct Middle Eastern flavor, and is a wonderful way to get to eat fresh apricots if you’re on an antimicrobial or neutropenic diet. The chicken is broiled surrounded by fresh apricots and red onion, then glazed with a spicy apricot sauce. The fresh broiled apricots and onions form a delicious chutney-like sauce with the juices from the glaze that is perfect with plain couscous or a rice pilaf.
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

Spaghetti alla Puttanesca With Horseradish

Cook the spaghetti in abundant boiling salted water until al dente. At the same time, heat 1/2 Tbsp. oil in a pan with a chili pepper cut in half; add the tomato passata and cook for 10 minutes. Season with salt if needed. 3. Slowly heat sunflower oil to 340°F...
Recipesvegnews.com

Herbed Vegan Tofu Ricotta

Top toast, stuff inside pasta shells, or use this super simple ricotta from virtual vegan cooking class Compassionate Cuisine as an herby dip at your summertime backyard gatherings. What you need:. 1 (14-ounce) package firm tofu, drained, rinsed, and pressed. ¼ cup nutritional yeast. 1 tablespoon onion powder. 1 tablespoon...
Recipescopykat.com

Zucchini Cake

Zucchini Cake with cream cheese frosting is a heavenly dessert and a tasty way to eat your veggies! This old-fashioned cake has been a favorite for generations. You can make it as a layer cake, sheet cake, or bundt cake. This moist cake is deliciously flavored with cinnamon and black walnuts.
Gadsden, ALgadsdenmessenger.com

Southern Potato Salad, Oven Fried Vegetables and Barbecued Hamburgers

5 pounds red potatoes, chopped medium size, boiled and cooled. (salt potatoes really well while they are boiling) relish, use food processor) (just enough to add color) Enough mayonnaise to hold together and some to spare. (I’m a Bama Mayo person, but use what you prefer) Black pepper. A little...
Hawaii StateKUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - A taste of Hawaii

When I go to Hawaii, I love laying on the beach, enjoying a wonderful luau and eating lost of delicious food!. For the Kalua Pork: 1 pork bone in pork shoulder roast. 3 1/2 cups water (approximately) 2 tsp sea salt. For the Hawaiian Pasta Salad: 8 cups cooked, drained...