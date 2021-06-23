Cancel
Chemistry

Publisher Correction: Organosilicon uptake by biological membranes

By Pepijn Beekman, Agustin Enciso-Martinez, Sidharam P. Pujari, Leon W. M. M. Terstappen, Han Zuilhof, Séverine Le Gac, Cees Otto
Nature.com
 13 days ago

In the original version of this Article, the legends to Figures 1, 2, 3, and 4 were inadvertently swapped. This has now been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. These authors contributed equally: Pepijn Beekman, Agustin Enciso-Martinez. Applied Microfluidics for BioEngineering Research, MESA+ Institute for Nanotechnology...

www.nature.com
#Organosilicon#University Of Twente#Tianjin University#King Abdulaziz University#Pdf#Html#Bioengineering Research#Wageningen University#Faculty Of Engineering
Netherlands
China
