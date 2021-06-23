Publisher Correction: Organosilicon uptake by biological membranes

Quantum computing promises plenty, such as how it can massively accelerate some bioinformatics calculations. You have full access to this article via your institution. Quantum computing is a red-hot field. Computer scientist Scott Aronson of the University of Texas at Austin points to a string of assertions about how quantum computers “will soon leave the Earth’s fastest supercomputers in the dust.”1 Researchers can find a cornucopia of funding in quantum computing. In its web portal, the large-scale EU Quantum Flagship lists funding projects and describes its intent to “kick-start a competitive European industry” in quantum technologies. A transnational network of European research funders in quantum technologies launched the QuantERA initiative, which has funding resources at https://www.quantera.eu/calls-for-proposals/call-2021. The US Congress passed the National Quantum Initiative Act, which puts in place the National Quantum Initiative Program “to accelerate the development of quantum information science and technology.” Aligned with this act, the US National Science Foundation has funded three Quantum Leap Challenge Institutes, and more awards are forthcoming. Quantum Leap is about exploiting quantum mechanics to observe, manipulate and control the behavior of particles and energy at atomic and subatomic scales to lead to “next-generation technologies for sensing, computing, modeling and communicating.”