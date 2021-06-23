Hey anti-vaxxers: Take the bribe and get the shot. We won’t tell

The hot vaxxed summer many Americans are just beginning to enjoy has the eerie air of a horror movie ending. With the delta variant threatening to wreak havoc on unvaccinated U.S. masses, and the goal of 70% of the population with at least one shot by July 4 apparently out of reach, our victory dance seems premature—as though the camera could pan just to the left of our cathartic survivors’ celebration at any moment to reveal the thwarted killer’s eyes popping open.