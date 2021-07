Music in the Valley, Folk & Wine Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 10, and Sunday, July 11, at Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath. Visitors are welcome to stop and listen to the musicians casually jamming across the historic grounds, or settle in and catch a main stage performance. Guests can sample and purchase wine and meads from Ohio based wineries. Local food trucks and vendors will offer up selections for all palates. A wine pairing seminar sponsored by The Wine Buzz will take place daily. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for youth ages 3-12 and members are free. Wine tastings are $10 for a logo glass and six tickets (good for one tasting each). For more information, go to http://www.halefarm.org.