Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-18745-6, published online 02 October 2020. This Article contained an error in both the legend to Fig. 3 and the description of Fig. 3k in the Results section. The Fig. 3l legend incorrectly stated that the quantitative analysis was based on n = 5 independent replicates, this should have stated n = 3 independent replicates. In addition, the sentence in the Results section entitled ‘Investigation of PEG-TECM-NS/OLE-induced ICD and in vitro anticancer efficacy’ the following sentence ‘As shown in Fig. 3k, l, the percentage of late apoptotic cells (Annexin V-FITC and 7-AAD double stained) was 36.6% when treated with PEG-TECM-NS/OLE pretreated with pH 6.8.’ incorrectly stated that the percentage of late apoptotic cells was 36.6%; this sentence now reads ‘As shown in Fig. 3k, l, the percentage of late apoptotic cells (Annexin V-FITC and 7-AAD double stained) was 24.7% when treated with PEG-TECM-NS/OLE pretreated with pH 6.8.’ The pdf and HTML versions of the Article have been updated.