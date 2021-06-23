Steroid response to malaria
During blood-stage malaria, infection of red blood cells with Plasmodium falciparum leads to global metabolic changes in the host as a result of both the pathogen hijacking host metabolism for its own survival and proliferation, and host adaptation to the metabolic demands of an immune response to infection. However, the extent to which metabolic changes are associated with variation in host susceptibility to malaria is unknown. This study reports serum metabolome profiling of children naturally infected with P. falciparum in Burkina Faso, West Africa, revealing major changes in endogenous steroid levels with effects on adaptive immunity.www.nature.com