Former Concord-Carlisle standout, current UNC runner Thomas Ratcliffe has had a long road to Olympic Trials
On Friday, Thomas Ratcliffe will be running in the race of his life. To get there, he ran the race of his life. A graduate student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Concord-Carlisle High School graduate, Ratcliffe placed seventh in the 5,000 meters at the NCAA Div. I National Championships on June 11 in Eugene, Ore., earning first-team All-America honors for the second time in his career.