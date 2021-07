I recently had an opportunity to explore the Asotin County Fire District fire station. From the street it appears to be a two-story, fairly unimposing building. The size of the meeting hall is impressive and seems to occupy most of the building, or so it would seem. For the first time, we have a facility that will safely and efficiently accommodate our amazing fire and emergency medical services crews. There is space and a place for everything and everyone. There is ample room for growth far into the future.