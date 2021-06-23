Good Day Memphis

Katelyn is the Client Success Representative for StyleBlueprint in the city of Memphis. She is a fitness instructor, lover of the Memphis Tigers and enjoys a good brunch. It’s amazing how the most humble dish can be transformed into something completely different with the addition of a few ingredients. French fries, in particular, are enjoying a revival, with the help of one powerhouse ingredient — cheese. Toss in some complementary flavors, and french fries are instantly elevated from side dish to main event. Cheese fries, chili cheese fries, gumbo cheese fries … you name it, we found it on a Memphis menu. Take a peek at some of the tastiest cheese fries in Memphis!