Malta and Balearic Islands ‘could be added to green travel list’

By Independent TV
The Independent
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalta and the Balearic Islands could be included in an update to the Government’s green list for foreign travel which is otherwise expected to be lean for holidaymakers hoping for a getaway, according to reports. The Times said the Mediterranean islands are among a “handful” of places being considered for...

TravelPosted by
Daily Mail

Now Malta tightens travel restrictions: Mediterranean island says only fully vaccinated Britons allowed in without quarantine from next week - less than a day after it made the UK's green list

Malta has announced tighter restrictions for UK holidaymakers less than 24 hours after it was added to the green list. The Mediterranean island said it will only allow fully vaccinated Britons to visit quarantine-free from next week. Those who arrive in Malta on June 30 or after will have to...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Malta and Balearic islands 'are ready for green list': Government comes under increasing pressure to lift Covid travel curbs on two tourist hotspots after scientists declared them safe

Ministers are under intense pressure to lift Covid travel restrictions on the Balearic islands and Malta today after scientists declared them safe. Tory MPs and travel industry figures said the decision on whether to expand the green list is a vital test of the Government's willingness to save the summer holidays.
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Islands added to green list and Europe on thin ice

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. Spain's Balearic Islands, Malta, Madeira and Barbados are among the places being added to the UK's green travel list - meaning people can return from those countries without needing to quarantine. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that the destinations will be added to the green list from 04:00 BST on 30 June. All the additions, with the exception of Malta, have also been added to the green watchlist - along with Israel and Jerusalem. This means they are in danger of going from green to amber.
Travelcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Several Caribbean Countries Added to UK Green Travel List

Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica and Grenada were among 16 countries added to the United Kingdom (UK) government’s updated green list for travel on Thursday. The updated list, which also includes the British Overseas Territories of Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands and Montserrat, will come into effect from next Wednesday, June 30.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Travel news - live: Balearics, Malta and Madeira join green list as Spain tightens entry restrictions

The latest traffic light changes have come into effect, with Madeira, the Balearics and Malta joining the green list as of 4am on 30 June.It means UK arrivals from these territories won’t be required to isolate, but they will need to take a day two PCR test.Six countries including Tunisia and the Dominican Republic have also joined the red list today, which mandates 11 nights of hotel quarantine. The 56-country-strong list includes holiday hotspots the UAE and Turkey.The traffic light changes come as European holiday nations are tightening travel curbs on British arrivals.From today, Malta will only accept fully vaccinated Britons, which applies to everybody aged 12 and above. Portugal, meanwhile, demands quarantine from unvaccinated UK arrivals.From Friday, Spain will require a negative PCR test taken with 48 hours from all UK arrivals who haven’t completed a full course of vaccination. Read More New Spanish entry rules to come into force from FridayCan I travel to Ibiza this summer and what are the rules?Which Covid tests do I need to travel?
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Jet2 Resumes International Travel And Launches Bristol Flights

UK leisure airline Jet2 has restarted its services this week, and today opened its 10th UK base with its inaugural flight from Bristol. Targeting green list destinations, the airline saw 22 departures yesterday, welcoming back an estimated 4,000 passengers to its services. Jet2 is back. Jet2.com and Jet2holidays took to...
WorldTelegraph

Slow return of transatlantic travel fuels Heathrow fears

Heathrow Airport is at risk of defaulting on its £15bn debt mountain after talks stalled over the return of flights between Britain and America. The travel hub has warned lenders that if profits are only £66m worse than expected by December 2021, then it will breach strict rules governing its complex portfolio of loans.