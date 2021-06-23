Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Scotland can turn Euro 2020 disappointment into fuel to fire success at future tournaments

By Vithushan Ehantharajah
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20DpUg_0aco2fs100

They were always going to cheer at the end. As Croatia closed out a 3-1 win to confirm their continuation in this European Championship at Scotland’s expense, the Hampden Park faithful sung them through to the final whistle and a dispiriting exit.

Fans reaffirmed their love for Scotland. Their appreciation of those who guided them through the first tournament since 1998, and the first got a few generations who made up the attendance. Some had headed for the exits earlier, others had their heads in their phones, texting and/or tweeting their dismay. But as the clock ticked up to full time and down on Scotland’s Euro2020 adventure, gratitude was the derivative emotion of sheer disappointment.

Could they have done more? Definitely. Starting the second-half at 1-1, having spooked Croatia with their guttural enthusiasm, they could have shaped up smarter. Though even that probably would not have had enough to outwit seasoned magician Luka Modric .

Could they have been better? No question. The match against Czech Republic was the best chance of three points for Steve Clarke’s side given the more favourable man-to-man match-up compared to Croatia and England.

Should they have had more to show for this tournament? On balance, probably not. One goal scored – Callum McGregor’s equaliser on Tuesday was Scotland’s first in a tournament since 1998 – and five conceded (all in their two matches at home) spoke of the front- and back-end issues. Causes for concern that, for all Scotland’s improvement, remain in 2021.

None of this is new to those on the field or in the stands. But for those final moments, they sang to acknowledge things are better than they have been for a while. The disappointment may be familiar. The stage, though, was something new.

“That shows we were all in it together,” said a disconsolate Kieran Tierney in his post-match interview. “We’ll all learn, for sure. I think tonight is a big learning curve for us all.”

That learning, though, is not for now. The aftermath of such professional trauma rarely yields solutions.

“At the moment it’s just disappointment,” said Clarke when fielding the “what happens now” question usually proposed to a defeated coach. “You have to give me tonight to get over that, and then a few days.”

That’s not to say that we and those who stayed to cheer cannot throw forward on Clarke’s behalf. Or even some within his squad.

Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna spoke of this tournament as an important moment in the life-cycle of these players. “Our big players are still at a great age,” he observed.

Naturally, the onus falls on the younger members of the squad to carry prospective hopes. In Billy Gilmour (20), Nathan Patterson (19) and David Turnbull (21), there are encouraging signs in the longer term.

But the shorter term carries just as much importance. The World Cup is next year, with Scotland second in their Group F qualifying group. Another European Championship is just three years away.

Only one outfield player, defender Declan Gallagher, is 30 or above. The first XI has another couple of tournament cycles within them: Kieran Tierney, Scott McTominay and Che Adams are all 24; John McGinn is 26; Andrew Robertson is 27 and Callum McGregor 28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5AdK_0aco2fs100

“As much as our young ones are exciting, it’s good that we’ve got the more senior ones about,” reiterated McKenna.

That they are positionally aware and technically proficient defenders and midfielders is in keeping with Clarke’s general focus on structure. And the promising nuggets buried deep throughout the two defeats and one draw in Group D suggest extending remits – ergo, attacking license – can happen authentically.

It was part of a broader sentiment relayed by Clarke in the dressing room after their exit. With heads down, the head coach implored the vast majority in the room who will be around for the next three to two to three years to use this regret as fuel. To ensure this is the start of Scotland becoming regulars at tournaments, not another end.

For those who slogged in vain against Croatia, the clearest lesson for development was the way their opponents approached various scenarios. They hung in there after Scotland started swinging from the first bell, chose their moments to kick up a gear without over-exerting themselves and, quite simply, took their chances.

“Third game” experience is how Clarke put it when assessing the display from 2018’s World Cup runners-up. “There’s lots to learn for everybody, head coach included.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tGC7z_0aco2fs100

“We have to get better at everything. We have improved a lot over the two years I’ve been head coach. What we have to do is keep improving, get better and better.”

Back in Glasgow’s city centre, fans congregated in George Square. Not in as great a numbers as they did on Friday after the 0-0 draw with England, and only a fraction of what would’ve been had this result gone the other way. Yet the intention to squeeze the last bit of juice from this final day of the last couple of weeks was clear. There was no need for debriefs just yet.

Clarke acknowledges disappointment will have a monopoly on his mood for the next couple of days. “We’ll look and see what we can do better in the future,” he said when assessing what comes next after the sorrow, before summoning the defiance of what will come. “And we’ll make sure it’s not 23 years until we go to the next tournament.”

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

164K+
Followers
87K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Callum Mcgregor
Person
Declan Gallagher
Person
Steve Clarke
Person
John Mcginn
Person
Scott Mckenna
Person
Kieran Tierney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Czech Republic#England#Nuggets#Euro2020#Nottingham Forest#Group F#Xi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldThe Guardian

Steve Clarke vows Scotland will make quicker tournament return this time

Steve Clarke vowed to make Scottish appearances at major championships a more regular occurrence in the immediate aftermath of Croatia’s 3-1 success at Hampden Park. The Scots knew victory against Croatia would take them into Euro 2020’s last 16 but, by Clarke’s own admission, were outplayed by Zlatko Dalic’s re-energised side. This marked a first finals for Scotland since the 1998 World Cup.
SportsThe Guardian

Steve Clarke hopeful Scotland can turn euphoria into progress

There is no need to belittle the euphoria that engulfed the Scottish contingent as the full-time whistle blew at Wembley on Friday night. To them, this was not merely a scoreless draw. After the frustration of a 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic, Scotland used a meeting with England to...
Worldfourfourtwo.com

Steve Clarke promises Scotland will bounce back after disappointing defeat

Steve Clarke insists Scotland will bounce back after they exited Euro 2020 with a 3-1 defeat by Croatia at Hampden Park. The Scots, playing in their first major tournament since the 1998 France World Cup, needed a victory in their final Group D fixture and had gone into the interval with renewed optimism after Callum McGregor’s strike after 42 minutes had cancelled out Nikola Vlasic’s 17th-minute opener for the Croats.
SportsBBC

Scotland at Euro 2020: Shackles of the past shaken off for a bright future

Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details. It is the summer the world hopes ushers in a new normal....
Worldskiddle.com

England Vs Scotland - Euros Live at Venue

5:00pm til 2:00am (last entry 12:00am) Watch the England Vs Scotland game live at Venue. Tables limited to ensure everyone gets a good view. Customer reviews of England Vs Scotland - Euros Live at Venue. Average rating:. 31%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating: 2.5 Verified review. The bouncers are...
Sportsskiddle.com

Euros 2020 Live Screening - England v Scotland

Hotel Football & Vision Events Manchester Presents: EUROS 2020. Customer reviews of Euros 2020 Live Screening - England v Scotland. Fantastic venue and the atmosphere was superb. I would highly recommend. Posted Yesterday, 10:14am. Login to leave a review. Login. Existing user?. Login to prefill your details:. Email:
UEFAsimpleflying.com

Euro 2020 Fans’ Private Plane Turned Away From Scotland

The UEFA European Football Championship is a special sporting occasion, and only comes around once every four years. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, fans have been made to wait an extra year for the latest tournament, although it has retained its original ‘Euro 2020’ name. With spectators eager to get to games any way possible, a group of Croatian supporters chartered a plane to Scotland. However, that isn’t where they ended up.
UEFAInternational Business Times

Covid Chaos Disrupts England And Scotland At Euro 2020

England's bid to win their Euro 2020 group has been thrown into chaos ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Czech Republic after Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were forced to isolate following exposure to an opponent who has Covid-19. Mount and Chilwell embraced Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, their club-mate at...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Andy Robertson says Scotland must build on their Euro 2020 experience and insists they 'can’t wait another 23 years' to qualify for a tournament again... as the defender urges his team to set their sights on 2022 World Cup

Andy Robertson says he wants the love affair between Scottish people and their national team to endure despite Steve Clarke’s men letting them down by falling short at Euro 2020. The national team captain admitted after the 3-1 loss to Croatia than his side had been beaten by a superior...
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Who can end Scotland’s goal drought at Euro 2020?

Scotland need to beat Croatia to progress in Euro 2020 but the big question is where are the goals coming from?. Steve Clarke’s side are the only team still to find the net at the European Championship finals ahead of their final Group D clash against Croatia at Hampden. Here,...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Scotland ‘shattered’ by Euro 2020 exit – Callum McGregor

Scotland goalscorer Callum McGregor admitted the players were “shattered” by their Euro 2020 elimination at the hands of Croatia. McGregor scored a superb first international goal to cancel out Nikola Vlasic’s opener. But further goals from Luka Modric, with a brilliant outside-of-the-foot curler, and Ivan Perisic saw Croatia run out...
Soccerchatsports.com

Modric magic ensures Croatia prolong Scotland's major tournament woes as Tartan Army's Euro 2020 hopes end

GLASGOW, Scotland -- They came to Hampden Park hoping for a night to remember, but in the end, Scotland's success-starved supporters had to make do with a goal they will never forget. Croatia's 3-1 victory in Glasgow secured the 2018 World Cup finalists qualification for the round of 16, but it was Luka Modric's stunning second-half strike that ended Scottish dreams of an end to their perennial tournament misery.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Callum McGregor reveals his pride of scoring first Scotland goal but admits his disappointment of crushing Euro 2020 exit following defeat to Croatia... and challenges his country to get back on the big stage once again starting with the Qatar World Cup

On a truly bittersweet night for Callum McGregor, there was a mixture of pride, despair, but also a sense of grudging wonder at being in the presence of true greatness. The Scotland midfielder was of course devastated to crash out of Euro 2020 with a 3-1 loss to Croatia at Hampden.
SportsThe Independent

Scotland can build on Euro 2020 experience, Andy Robertson insists

Euro 2020 Scotland fan tries to kick table in frustration, completely misses. Andy Robertson insists Scotland’s Euro exit is the start of a journey – not the end. The national team skipper was left distraught after seeing the Scots’ first major tournament in 23 years end with another dose of early elimination following Tuesday night’s 3-1 defeat by Croatia.