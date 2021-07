The Ryder Cup doesn’t start until the last week of September. But captain Pádraig Harrington just logged the match's first point for the Europeans. Harrington is back in his homeland this week playing in the European Tour’s Irish Open at Mount Juliet. While the three-time major winner proved he can still play earlier this year with a T-4 at the PGA Championship, Harrington showed Tuesday he’s a savvy politician, offering all caddies on site a round of drinks on him for their support at the upcoming biennial event.