Editorial: Extend and modify the T's oversight board

Of all the elements of daily life most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, public transit certainly was among the hardest-hit services. No matter how large or small the city or region might be, the pandemic foisted similar struggles on every mobility network. Some regular riders disappeared, from employees who no longer had to commute to work, to students whose schools were closed and had to learn from home. An early May Associated Press piece focusing on major metropolitan areas like Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C., asked: How would transportation systems win those passengers back?