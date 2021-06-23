Cancel
Traitor, communist, mother: Who was convicted spy Ethel Rosenberg?

By Jacqueline Cutler, New York Daily News
Sioux City Journal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article——— The right called her a traitor. The left called her a martyr. Neither word quite captured the complicated truth of Ethel Rosenberg. More than 50 years after her execution, she remains impossible to reduce to a label. Anne Sebba’s book, “Ethel Rosenberg: An American Tragedy,” is aptly titled. Rosenberg’s...

