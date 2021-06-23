Traitor, communist, mother: Who was convicted spy Ethel Rosenberg?

This powerful biography of a woman executed for espionage, along with her husband, recreates the suffocating atmosphere of the US in the 1950s and the horrors of her treatment. On New Year’s Eve, 1936, Ethel Greenglass, a young woman who was known in some New York circles for her lovely soprano voice, was invited to perform at a benefit for the International Seamen’s Union. Ordinarily, she was a confident singer; she had, after all, recently won a place in a prestigious amateur chorus, the Schola Cantorum, which performed at Carnegie Hall. But on this occasion, she was nervous, overcoming her anxiety only thanks to the ministrations of an 18-year-old engineering student called Julius Rosenberg. Introduced to her by a friend, Julius suggested that they find an anteroom in which she could rehearse for him until it was time for her to go on.