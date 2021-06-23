Red Flag Warning issued for Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet; Jackson County Below 9000 Feet; West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR GRAND, JACKSON AND SUMMIT COUNTIES BELOW 9000 FEET, AND WEST JACKSON AND WEST GRAND COUNTIES ABOVE 9000 FEET The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 211, 213 and 217. * Timing... Noon today through 7 PM MDT this evening. * Winds...West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Gusty winds combined with low relative humidity may cause new fire starts to rapidly spread and grow.