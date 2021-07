The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers have much more in common than playing in the NFC South. Both teams will have new starting quarterbacks in 2021, players cast aside by their former teams for being mistake prone and too erratic. Both teams have superstars on offense looking to bounce back from lost seasons in Michael Thomas and Christian McCaffrey. And both teams are hoping their defenses can help stacked offenses to make the playoffs. The Panthers could be a sneaky good team in 2021, as long as their new QB and defense can play well, a statement that seemingly can also be applied to the Saints.