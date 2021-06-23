Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ June 24-30

Maude’s Paperwing Gallery presents a virtual screening of the 1999 film But I’m a Cheerleader. As a part of their North Pittsburgh Pride series, the shop chooses a weekly film to screen on Zoom that falls under one of four categories: a film that is “cute/fun/magical,” “LGBTQIA+ themed,” “WILDCARD,” or a documentary. All mics and cameras will be turned off during the event, but the chat feature will be available so you can quietly discuss the film with other viewers. 8 p.m. Free. maudespaperwinggallery.com/events.