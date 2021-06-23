Cancel
Environment

First Alert Forecast: typical summery pattern late week

By Rachel Coulter
WLBT
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough nice, our break from the humidity has been short-lived and dewpoints are already on their way back up to uncomfortable levels! The front that pushed south as a cold front Monday-Tuesday will slowly lift back northward as a warm front later today, bringing our summertime heat & humidity back to the forecast... Highs will top out near 90° this afternoon, and feel more like the mid-upper 90s, with a few showers and storms possible (especially south of I-20).

