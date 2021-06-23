First Alert Forecast: typical summery pattern late week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With our 4th of July bringing an abundance of nice weather to Southwest Louisiana, only a few isolated late-afternoon downpours have developed, and these could linger into early evening, although still expected to end in time for those fireworks shows closer to 9:00 p.m. and will not affect everyone across Southwest Louisiana tonight. Temperatures will fall through the 80s as it will remain on the muggy side. Make sure to pack some mosquito repellant if you plan to spend time outdoors tonight. Lows overnight drop into the middle 70s.