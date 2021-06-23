Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Lument Originates $17M Refi for Cincinnati Asset

By Agota Felhazi
multihousingnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLument has provided a $17.4 million Fannie Mae DUS loan to refinance Ivy Hills, a 164-unit multifamily property in Cincinnati. The Fannie Mae financing has a fixed interest rate across a 12-year term with five years interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization period. The mortgage follows a $37.4 million portfolio acquisition loan originated by Union Savings Bank encumbering six properties, including Ivy Hills, taken out last January, Yardi Matrix data shows.

