Denmark booked their place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals after claiming a 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Saturday evening. Denmark got off to the perfect start and opened the scoring in the fifth minute after Jens Stryger Larsen sent an outswinging corner into the box to pick out Thomas Delaney, who was left unmarked in the middle of the penalty box to directed the header beyond Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik and into the net.