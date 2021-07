Wasn’t Brexit supposed to turn Britain into an inward-looking, small-minded country while the EU forged ahead with its internationalist approach? That was the wrong way round. It is the EU which, stripped of British influence, is retreating into its protectionist shell. Just look at the bloc’s latest initiative: an impact study of “British cultural imperialism” commissioned by the European Commission – which, it seems, will be used in order to ban or to limit British programmes available on television and streaming services throughout the bloc.