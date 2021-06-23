Cancel
Lexington, KY

Lexington’s first Arts Awards honor ex-UK basketball player, theatre pioneers and more

By Rich Copley
Lexington Herald-Leader
 12 days ago

Five of Lexington’s most distinguished artists and arts supporters will be honored July 22 in the first edition of Lexington’s Arts Awards. The awards come from Arts Connect, an organization that supports Lexington-area arts through programs such as the Mobile Gallery program; the annual plein air painting event, Paint the Town, which was set for June 26; and “Art Throb,” a local arts podcast and radio show on WLXU (93.9 FM) and WLXL (95.7 FM) hosted by Arts Connect founder and director Kate Savage.

