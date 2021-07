Community members can help make the dream of an outdoor classroom at the Sam Fore Jr. Wilson County Public Library in Floresville a reality. The idea of creating a certified outdoor classroom on the northern quarter of the courtyard of the Wilson County Courthouse Annex III at the Sam Fore Jr. Public Library was first presented in a September 2015 meeting of the Wilson County Education Foundation. It was suggested that providing laser-engraved bricks and pavers to the public could generate the funds needed for the project.