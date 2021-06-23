Cancel
Hartford, CT

Yard Goats blasted by Squirrels to begin homestand

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
HARTFORD — The Hartford Yard Goats’ 12-game homestand started on a sour note Tuesday as they were held to only five hits in a 7-1 loss to the Richmond Flying Squirrels at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

David Villar opened the scoring for Richmond (23-20) with a two-run homer in the third. The visitors added three more runs in the fifth to cushion the lead.

The lone run for Hartford (13-30) came in the bottom of the sixth. Jameson Hannah scored when Coco Montes reached safely on a throwing error by Villar to make it 5-1. But the Flying Squirrels added two more runs in the top of the ninth to put it away.

Villar finished 3-for-5. Teammate Bruce Maxwell also had three hits and added two RBIs. Shane Matheny and Simon Whiteman each had two hits, with Matheny scoring three runs. Frankie Tostado also had two RBIs in the win. Caleb Kilian (2-0) finished with eight strikeouts in six innings on the mound.

Hannah had three of Hartford’s five hits. He finished 3-for-4 with a run scored. Sean Bouchard and Taylor Snyder added a hit apiece. David Hill (0-1) took the loss, allowing five runs — two of them earned — in five innings.

The teams continue their six-game series tonight at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

