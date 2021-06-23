Black-led Community Spotlight: Blanket and Board

Summer has officially arrived, and with many Pennsylvania adults fully vaccinated, Pittsburgh parks have been bustling with life and activity again. One of the ways folks can celebrate the season and the surrounding greenery is by booking local business Blanket and Board to create a beautiful charcuterie board and picnic in the park. The event planning company is about to celebrate their one-year anniversary on June 25, and as a business, they’ve not only survived, but thrived during the pandemic.