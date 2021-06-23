Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Black-led Community Spotlight: Blanket and Board

By Dani Janae
pghcitypaper.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer has officially arrived, and with many Pennsylvania adults fully vaccinated, Pittsburgh parks have been bustling with life and activity again. One of the ways folks can celebrate the season and the surrounding greenery is by booking local business Blanket and Board to create a beautiful charcuterie board and picnic in the park. The event planning company is about to celebrate their one-year anniversary on June 25, and as a business, they’ve not only survived, but thrived during the pandemic.

www.pghcitypaper.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis#Blankets#Racial Injustice#Next Pittsburgh#Pgh#Blanket And Board#Blanket Board#Blanketandboard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Instagram
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

British royal Kate self-isolating after COVID-19 contact

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British royal Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is self-isolating and has cancelled her engagements after someone she came into contact with subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, her office said on Monday. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Remainder of Florida condo building demolished

The remainder of the partially collapsed condominium building in Surfside, Florida, was demolished Sunday night, clearing the way for search and rescue operations to resume. What had been left of Champlain Towers South, which collapsed June 24, was brought down at 10:30 p.m. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told...