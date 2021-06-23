Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

‘Home Waters’ book by John Maclean is not a memoir but it’s filled with marvelous memories

By Rick Kogan, Chicago Tribune
Sioux City Journal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou will not discover much about John N. Maclean in his new and graceful and compelling book, “Home Waters: A Chronicle of Family and a River” (Custom House) and that was his intention. “There is some of me in there, of course,” he told me on the telephone from his...

siouxcityjournal.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Skerritt
Person
Brenda Blethyn
Person
John Waters
Person
Norman Maclean
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Robert Redford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Waters#Custom House#The Chicago Tribune#Cuban#The Sun Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturephillytrib.com

King's books find a new, old home

ATLANTA —The estate of Martin Luther King Jr. has reached a deal to give HarperCollins publishing rights to his books and speeches in an effort to reach a new generation of readers and highlight the civil rights leader’s relevance today. The King Estate announced Tuesday that an international agreement had...
Books & Literaturemusicconnection.com

Book Review: Rock Me On The Water

There have been some terrific books written about key years in the music world, but in Atlantic magazine senior editor Brownstein’s engrossing new book, he focuses on the politics, film, television and, of course, music, all of which coalesce in Los Angeles in fascinating, transformative ways in the year 1974. Great sections in all categories. We especially dig the book’s Jackson Browne material, which offers singular work-ethic choices that should be inspirational to all aspiring artists.
Books & Literaturemusicconnection.com

Book Review: Permanent Damage: Memoirs of an Outrageous Girl

Written just prior to her death in 2020, Permanent Damage shows us the wild world of the 1960s and 1970s music scenes through the eyes of the author, who was part of the now legendary Haight-Ashbury scene before moving to L.A. where she became a member of the notorious Zappa-produced all-girl band The GTO’s before transitioning to the ‘70s punk rock world. Jimi Hendrix, Charles Manson, Alice Cooper, Al Green, Darby Crash and many others are encountered.
CelebritiesDeadline

How Justin Theroux Embodied Both A Literary Family Legacy And A Character Driven By Demons In ‘The Mosquito Coast’

You could be forgiven for thinking that there was some kind of insider trading going on when Justin Theroux was announced to play the lead in The Mosquito Coast, a seven-part Apple TV+ series based on a book written by his uncle: it’s a project, literally, with his name written all over it. But the 49-year-old actor, who has a few years on Harrison Ford from when he starred in Peter Weir’s 1986 adaptation of Paul Theroux’s novel, insists that it came to him just like any other opportunity. “It was really just the normal channels,” he shrugs.
Obituariesashlandsource.com

In loving memory of John Moran

Everyone in their lives makes decisions that may not seem very important at the time. In later years the significance may become apparent. Usually though, what is not so obvious is the impact that our personality and decisions make in the lives of others. About 30 years ago, John Moran...
Palmer, AKAnchorage Daily News

A memoir of unusual shape centers on a Matanuska Colony home

In 1983 Katie Eberhart and her husband moved into a house near Palmer that had been built 48 years earlier for a farming family in the Matanuska Colony. Eberhart’s unusual memoir, a collage of short meditations about the history and renovations of that house, gardens and landscapes, and the passage of time, captures her curiosity about the world and her attentions to life’s connections. Instead of following a chronology, “Cabin 135” is shaped by juxtaposition, leaping in a never-dull way between places, times, and imaginings. Recurring headings such as “Cabin,” “Time,” “Earth,” and “Terrain” orient and refresh the reader at each turn.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Hemingway review – a gripping portrait of a literary legend

Renowned documentary-maker Ken Burns turns his attention to perhaps the most famous American writer in history, via cameos from the likes of Meryl Streep. What a treat. Those familiar with the Ken Burns style – memorably put to use to unpick such varied topics as the Vietnam war, jazz and baseball – will expect a certain standard from the renowned documentary-maker’s take on Ernest Hemingway (BBC Four). With his regular partner, Lynn Novick, Burns offers a meaty and impeccably researched look at perhaps the most famous American writer in literary history. Over six episodes, it examines the author’s life in chronological order, recruiting top-flight actors – Patricia Clarkson, Jeff Daniels and, later, Meryl Streep as his third wife, the foreign correspondent Martha Gellhorn – to read his work and his letters, as well as letters sent to him by friends and family. It also circles the themes that came to define his work and the myths around the man that have led him to be considered, in more recent times, a controversial figure.
Books & LiteratureFlorida Times-Union

Book review: A candid, biting Vietnam War memoir

Jeff Danziger has been an award-winning independent newspaper cartoonist for nearly 25 years. He now works with the Washington Post Writers Group. After being drafted, he served in the Army from 1968 to 1971 and was sent to Vietnam in 1970. “Lieutenant Dangerous” is his memoir about that time. The book’s title plays on the Vietnamese’s attempts to pronounce his name.
Eugene, ORPosted by
Black Enterprise

Sha’Carri Richardson Thanks Girlfriend After Win For Choosing Vibrant Hair Color

Sha’Carri Richardson is making strides during Pride Month and making sure to thank her girlfriend along the way. The country’s fastest woman took the time to shout out her girlfriend after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson donned fiery orange hair while dominating the 100-meter women’s sprint at the Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 19, Advocate reports.
Musicmetv.com

6 reasons why John Astin is the most interesting star of 1960s television

He knows more calculus than you do and rapped in the Sixties. You know and love him as Gomez Addams on The Addams Family, but John Astin is so much more. The Riddler (with a mustache) on Batman. A director for shows such as Night Gallery and CHiPs. Former husband of Patty Duke, father of actors Sean Astin and Mackenzie Astin.
Viroqua, WILa Crosse Tribune

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

We still have space available for youth interested in attending a “Creative Clay Animals Workshop” this Saturday, June 26, at 10 a.m.! Make plans to join Miss Laci, Gaby and teacher Gerardo for a special hands-on workshop about making animals out of clay. Gerardo lives in Mexico, so he will...
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Will Smith’s memoir will be released later this year.

Will Smith’s memoir will be released later this year. Will Smith is preparing to share his life story in an autobiography due out later this year. Smith’s book, Will, will be released on November 9th, according to Penguin Press. On Instagram, the actor-rapper shared a photo of the book’s cover...
EntertainmentTexarkana Gazette

Jim Morrison: An edgy rock icon, a poet, a beloved brother

Few rock 'n' roll legends have had as enduring an impact on multiple generations as Jim Morrison, whose death 50 years ago next month at 27 made him an even bigger cultural icon than when he was alive. Yet, while his six-year tenure as the deep-voiced front man in The...
MusicPosted by
Closer Weekly

Henry Fonda and Jimmy Stewart: A Lifetime of Friendship Despite The Legendary Actors’ Many Differences

Very late one night, Henry Fonda and Jimmy Stewart had a bright idea as they were walking back to their room at New York City’s Madison Square Hotel. “We were in a play together. After the closing night party, we were not completely sober,” recalled Jimmy. “Fonda stopped and said, ‘If you started playing your accordion in the middle of Times Square at 3:30 a.m., would anybody come?’ In 5 minutes, there were 10 people. I looked, Fonda was passing the hat … We got 12 cents.”
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

Sundays with Stephen King’s “On Writing”

I had not read Stephen King’s memoir On Writing for several years when it occurred to me to do so again. While at it, why not share reflections from the renowned writer in a weekly Sunday series at Go Into The Story?. King is a prolific author. Fair to say...
Knoxville, TNutk.edu

Clarence Brown Theatre’s Cal MacLean Announces Retirement

Calvin “Cal” MacLean, head of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s theatre department and producing artistic director of the Clarence Brown Theatre, announced that he will retire August 1. Under MacLean’s direction, the department has become the eighth-ranked MFA acting program in the country and instrumental in the drive to build a new Carousel Theatre.