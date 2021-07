Beer of the Week: Every Time Only Once: Blackberry + Boysenberry. Location: Western Ave. Taproom. 919 Western Ave., North Side. fourpointsbrewing.com. The Pittsburgh craft brewery scene has transformed from a creek to a full blown tidal wave in the last 10 years, with different spots popping up seemingly every week. So much so, it might cause an inevitable fatigue to anyone not obsessing over the craft beer world. So what’s the best way to stand out? Make better beer. That’s what Four Points Brewery has done, and their Every Time Only Once: Blackberry + Boysenberry is my new favorite.