Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Robert Cremins: New editions give Calvino a fresh appeal

By Robert Cremins, Star Tribune
Democrat-Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, Mariner Books has been promoting the legacy of the great Italian writer Italo Calvino (1923-1985) by publishing a series of paperback editions as crisp as the author's own style. You don't have to be a fan of postmodernism to recognize Calvino as a keeper. "Last Comes the Raven" is a very welcome addition to the series, as this early story collection (1949) has never before appeared in English in its entirety. The big story here is Calvino becoming Calvino; and the sight of his mature work reminded me of how I was introduced to his fiction.

democratherald.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Polo
Person
Kurt Vonnegut
Person
Gore Vidal
Person
Salman Rushdie
Person
Kublai Khan
Person
Kafka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desert Island Discs#Mariner Books#Italian#Uea#Castaway#American#Sci Fi#The Honors College At#The University Of Houston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
Related
Books & LiteratureKeene Sentinel

Ten books to read in July

During the heat of July, thrillers distract us while books about the natural world enthrall us. Readers will also find the year’s most superb graphic essay, a feminist comic novel about the tech world and a harrowing memoir of teenage mistreatment. Remember, now that many social-distancing restrictions have lifted, your local independent bookstore may be open again for in-person browsing.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Maya C. James Reviews Prayer for the Living by Ben Okri

Prayer for the Living , Ben Okri (Head of Zeus 978-1789544596, £14.99, 240pp, hc) October 2019. (Akashic Books 978-1-61775-863-8, 216pp, hc) February 2021. Ben Okri’s Prayer for the Living offers a simple suggestion at the beginning: read slowly. This is sage advice – if you pick through his words too quickly, you might miss a fateful turn within a story or a sentence that will steal your soul away. Reading slowly in the case of Prayer for the Living means savoring each word, sentence, and story, even if it’s unclear what direction they are aiming for. But that’s the adventure and thrill of Okri’s collection: you never know which shocking end or mystical place he will take you to next. Within each story, Okri takes us on a journey across worlds that are only accessible in dreams and moments before death.
Pawling, NYtheharlemvalleynews.net

Just Keep Writing with author Maya Gottfried

Author Maya Gottfried presented an online writer’s workshop for the Pawling Library on Wednesday, June 16 from 7-8 pm. The focus of her program, Just Keep Writing, was writing as a celebration of life, even when life is difficult. Ms. Gottfried is the author of three highly praised and successful children’s books: Last Night I Dreamed a Circus, Good Dog, and Our Farm: By the Animals of Farm Sanctuary. She has also written Vegan Love, an adult nonfiction lifestyle guide. Throughout her presentation she incorporated and read excerpts from each of her literary works. “Ernest Hemingway said that when he was having difficulty writing he would tell himself the writer’s job is to tell the truth,” Ms. Gottfried told us at the beginning of her program. She went on to say that the one thing all her writing has in common is she is trying to share a truth with the readers, which has always been important to her as a writer. What Ms. Gottfried has found in uncovering these truths with writing is that she is always led back to celebrating life. “I’m looking for the joy in life,” said Ms. Gottfried. Joy that is persistent despite what could be and are deemed bad things. She recommended that the audience read On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft by Stephen King. “I learned so much from him, who is of course a master of writing.” Ms. Gottfried suggested that we all bring our best selves to our writing. She said, “Readers can see our thoughts that we might not be aware of.” Ms. Gottfried touched upon making mistakes. “We’re all a part of culture and a changing society, and we’re all learning. It’s up to us to acknowledge the mistakes and do better next time.” There was a great amount more information Ms. Gottfried provided for our audience. Nearing the final moments of her program she read the ending of her book Our Farm: By the Animals of Farm Sanctuary. “I very intentionally ended the book with a list of thank you’s because that’s how I like to end my days with expressing gratitude,” she said. In addition to her books, Maya Gottfried has written numerous essays and articles, some of which have appeared in Oprah Daily, and The Washington Post. We thank Maya Gottfried for whom we are very grateful for sharing her talent and intelligence and bringing to us such a beautiful and inspiring presentation.
POTUSThe Guardian

Things Are Against Us by Lucy Ellmann review – feminist pyrotechnics

In 1938, three years before her suicide at 59, Virginia Woolf published Three Guineas, a long-form essay on patriarchy and its seemingly inevitable trajectory, war – a forceful indictment of the fascism that was then sweeping Europe and beyond. Her most conspicuously pacifist work, Three Guineas was contentious for its time. It argued that subjugation of women in the domestic sphere (notably, Woolf refers to “the daughters of educated men”, women of her own privileged class) is reflected in an equal lack of representation in the public domain of education and influence: “The public and private worlds are inseparably connected ... the tyrannies and servilities of one are the tyrannies and servilities of the other,” she wrote. As part of a solution, Woolf proposed supporting three causes with a guinea each: specifically, a society to avert war, a campaign for the rebuilding of a women’s college and an organisation to encourage women’s professional employment. Always elegant, Three Guineas nevertheless throbs with justifiable anger and fear. Its rallying cry and the recognition that the personal is also political would go on to, for example, inspire female peace activists of the 1960s, who took various of its sentences as antiwar slogans. “Set fire to the old hypocrisies,” urges Woolf. Unsurprisingly, its central themes have not dated.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
InsideHook

For the Right Price, Ernest Hemingway’s Granddaughter Will Endorse Your Book

Life in a literary family has been a source of inspiration for many a writer. To cite one example, Martin Amis’s excellent memoir Experience deals in part with the vast legacy of his father Kingsley. And while Mariel Hemingway is best known for her work as an actress, she too has written a book about her literary family. 2015’s Out Came the Sun: Overcoming the Legacy of Mental Illness, Addiction, and Suicide in My Family deals with a number of heavy topics, not least among them the influence of her grandfather, Ernest Hemingway.
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Publishing News, July 2021

Dave Eggers’s upcoming novel The Every (McSweeney’s), sequel to The Circle, is being published on October 5, 2021 as a hardcover exclusively available from indie bookshops and the publisher’s website. Eggers explained the decision, in an email to Publishers Lunch: “I don’t like bullies. Amazon has been kicking sand in the face of independent bookstores for decades now.” Trade paperback and ebook editions published by Vintage will follow on November 16 and will be available through all outlets.
Books & Literaturetelegraphherald.com

Best-sellers

8. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor. 10. The Other Black Girl, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Atria. 11. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books. 12. The President’s Daughter, Bill Clinton, James Patterson, Little, Brown and Knopf. 13. Golden Girl, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown. 14. The Four Winds,...
Musicedmidentity.com

Martial Simon Gives a Fresh Take on an Iconic Song

Martial Simon keeps us hanging on with his latest song, “You Keep Me Hangin’ On,” which is due out via his label GET SET Records. Martial Simon is a veteran of the music industry, having pulled strings from behind the scenes as the founder of SET Artist Management and wowing crowds as a DJ for high-profile events. Like many during the pandemic, he set his sights on new creative avenues, which led to him making a home in the production studio and giving artists a platform on his label, GET SET Records.
Books & LiteratureTraverse City Record-Eagle

Bestselling Books: 07/04/2021

1. “Sooley” by John Grisham, Doubleday Books, $28.95. 2. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt & Co., $18.99. 3. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine Books, $28. Paperback Fiction. 1. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16. 2. “The Women of the Copper Country”...
Books & Literaturenorthwestgeorgianews.com

'The Midnight Library' is the top local fiction bestseller

Jul. 4—Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association. 3. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever. 4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy. 5. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell. 6. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green. 7. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown. 8. How the...
CelebritiesVogue

Model Lorraine Pascale Married The Man Of Her Dreams Wearing Vivienne Westwood

Dennis and I met in the gym in 2018. He commented on my parking. Anyone who knows me knows that I love cars, so complimenting my parking was a good first step towards winning my heart! He proposed on 5 July last year, not long after restaurants reopened. He booked what I thought was a lunch to celebrate his birthday, but then surprised me by proposing.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

George Jung, Inspiration Behind Movie ‘Blow,’ Cause of Death Released

On May 5, George Jung, the inspiration for the popular movie “Blow” starring Johnny Depp, passed away at the age of 78. Jung was an infamous cocaine smuggler who spent 20 years in prison because he ran drugs for the Medellin Cartel back in the 1970s and ’80s. His code name was “Boston George” and he was responsible for helping the drug lord Pablo Escobar touch down massive planes full of coke into the U.S.
Books & LiteratureRepublic

Viewpoint Bestsellers

* Asterisk denotes a local or regional author or Indiana connection. 3. “Dinosaurs Before Dark (Magic Tree House Graphic Novels),” Mary Pope Osborne. 4. “Shadow and Bone (Shadow and Bone 1),” Leigh Bardugo. 5. “Lord of the Fleas (Dog Man 5),” Dav Pilkey. 6. “My Brave Little Girl,” Hilary Duff.
Books & Literaturewiartonecho.com

Hesson: Children's book reviews

Each page of this book is a beautiful work of art. Macy can do many everyday things but sometimes she is a little quiet, and other times she is not. People don’t always understand her, but with her bright heart, she manages to convince them that being different can be OK. A wonderful book to share with little ones, and open discussions about equality, kindness, being true to yourself and accepting others who are not exactly like you.
Books & Literaturewsgw.com

Book excerpt: Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

After earning Academy Awards for his screenplays for “Pulp Fiction” and “Django Unchained,” as well as a nomination for writing “Inglourious Basterds,” filmmaker Quentin Tarantino earned another screenplay nomination for his 2019 period film, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.” A witty and densely-plotted exploration of the film and television industry in the late 1960s, the story told of a fading TV western star, Rick Dalton (played by Leonardo DiCaprio), whose path will cross with that of his next-door neighbor, rising star Sharon Tate – and a trio of Charles Manson acolytes armed for trouble.