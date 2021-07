The Toronto Maple Leafs have just concluded one of their best regular seasons of all-time, followed by one of the most disappointing playoff performances of all-time. Finishing with a record of 35-14-7 the Toronto Maple Leafs have won just their third division title in team history. As pathetic as this is in the big picture, it also makes it a really special accomplishment for this group of players. Though, it must be said, one that has dulled considerably since the playoff loss to the Montreal Canadiens.